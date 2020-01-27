Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Position Boosted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 73,518 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.04. 65,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

