Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,841 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group comprises about 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $24,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,652,000 after buying an additional 325,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 1,997,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after buying an additional 1,879,089 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 1,800,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $407,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.