Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.00 on Monday, reaching $312.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.48 and its 200 day moving average is $296.14. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

