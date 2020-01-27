Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.47. 33,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

