Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

PHG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 83,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

