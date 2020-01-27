Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1556 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

