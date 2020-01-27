Contrasting PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and PDL BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 3.23 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -67.27 PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.87 -$68.86 million $0.37 8.78

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies -4.81% -19.02% -15.32% PDL BioPharma N/A 6.71% 5.02%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats PDL BioPharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

