Contrasting Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Entera Bio alerts:

9.2% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.78%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 100.38%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28% Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 72.92 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $2.08 million 604.66 -$230.49 million ($10.22) -1.28

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.