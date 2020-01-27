Contents Protocol Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $203,967.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05504487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00033296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.