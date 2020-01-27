Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.
Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,370 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,265,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Article: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.