Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,370 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,265,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

