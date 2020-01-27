Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $190.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,397. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average is $194.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

