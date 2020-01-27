ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

COP stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 1,368,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

