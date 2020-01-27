Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

