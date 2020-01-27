Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $696,590.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. Conceal has a total market cap of $696,590.00 and $111,427.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,310,390 coins and its circulating supply is 6,128,851 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

