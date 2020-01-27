Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 54,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,394. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

