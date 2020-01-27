Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 836,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,162. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

