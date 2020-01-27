Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 20.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 8,709,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

