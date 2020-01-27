Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 18,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 267,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 574,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

