Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,027,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,933,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

