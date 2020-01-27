Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,016,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,933,326. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

