Columbus Macro LLC Invests $970,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,581,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,795,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,450. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.