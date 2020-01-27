Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 728,960 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 413,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 271,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,325. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

