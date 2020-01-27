Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 509,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,926. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

