Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 5,784 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $11,236,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,908. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

