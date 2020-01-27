Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Up 83.6% in January

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,183,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. 473,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

