CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $3,100.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

