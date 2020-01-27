Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 877 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.14. 69,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

