Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 335 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

