Cohen Lawrence B Has $502,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

ADP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.67. 891,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $133.76 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

