Cohen Lawrence B Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 447,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

