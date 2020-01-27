Cohen Lawrence B Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $22,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,203.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 181,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 176,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,674. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

