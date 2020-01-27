CNB Bank Sells 239 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.32. 25,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,251. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

