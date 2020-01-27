CNB Bank Sells 1,443 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CNB Bank reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $53,354,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $29,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

