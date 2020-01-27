CNB Bank Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

