CNB Bank Purchases 621 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CNB Bank boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.31. 87,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

