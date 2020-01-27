CNB Bank Purchases 1,895 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,850,000 after acquiring an additional 298,797 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 237,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 102,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

