CNB Bank Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 232.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 60.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after purchasing an additional 723,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.12. 1,340,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

