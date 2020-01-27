CNB Bank Has $532,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.87. 76,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

