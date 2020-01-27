CNB Bank Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,594,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.72. 173,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.76. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.
In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
