Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.
Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.
CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99.
CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.
In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.