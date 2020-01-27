Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

