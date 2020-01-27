CloakCoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $64,926.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00027400 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003981 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000726 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,394,773 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

