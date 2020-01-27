Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) will report sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearfield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.31 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Clearfield reported sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year sales of $94.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.53 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 16,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

