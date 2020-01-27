Clean Air Power (LON:CAP) Trading Up 0.5%

Clean Air Power Ltd. (LON:CAP) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.56 ($0.19), approximately 472,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.49 ($0.19).

About Clean Air Power (LON:CAP)

Clean Air Power Limited designs, develops and delivers Dual-Fuel and second-generation MicroPilot engine systems. The Company designs, develops and delivers compression-ignited natural gas engines for heavy duty transport applications and manufactures hydraulic valves, injectors and filters for natural gas engines sold to truck manufacturers around the world.

