Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 45.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 418,273 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,028,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 814,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252,349 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 8,139,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.