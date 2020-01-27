Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,379,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,715,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.62. The company had a trading volume of 511,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,085. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $181.17 and a 12-month high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

