Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 221.3% in January

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth $261,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the second quarter worth $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth $2,054,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.