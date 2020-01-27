Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $136.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 132,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $145.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

