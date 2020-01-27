Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.