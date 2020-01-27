Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 738,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,277. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $105.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

