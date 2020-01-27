China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.32

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 8725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

