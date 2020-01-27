China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.32

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 8725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile (NYSE:CHU)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
